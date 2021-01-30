Yolanda Rebecca Jacoby

 

Yolanda Rebecca Jacoby 1962-2020 Yolanda Rebecca Jacoby of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away December 11th at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 9, 1962 in Las Vegas, NM to Ruben and Angie Garcia and was raised in Cheyenne along with her siblings. She married Robert Jacoby April 25, 1981 and together they raised their three sons in Colorado Springs. She was employed with Current Catalog for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a kind soul and always welcomed everyone into her home. Yolanda is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Christopher (Lorena) and Ruben (Samantha); grandchildren, Dezaray, Ruben, Angelicia, Diego, Isela, Jazlynn, Izayah and Esteban; a great-grandson, Anthony; mother, Angie; siblings, Olga, Reuben (Kathi), Gloria (Gina), Veronica, Cathie (Mike), Andrew (Sabrina), her in-laws, Clyde and Loretta Jacoby, Roberta (Mike) and Brenda (Joe). She is preceded in death by her father, Ruben, grandparents, Agustin and Anita Garcia and Jacobo and Sarah Vigil. She will be forever loved and missed. Services have already taken place in Colorado Springs, CO.

To plant a tree in memory of Yolanda Jacoby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus