James Hunnicutt

James L. “Jim” Hunnicutt, 92, passed away April 14 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
He was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Everett, Wash., moving to Cheyenne with his family when he was 3 months old.
He grew up northwest of Cheyenne on the family dairy farm (Valley Dairy). Jim and his brother, Don, learned quickly the benefits and values of hard work and the beauty of the sunrise. Jim, forever, had a great love for the wide open spaces of Wyoming.
While attending Cheyenne High School during World War II, he worked as a crew caller for the UPRR. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army for a short time.
In 1947, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Donna Lee French, in San Francisco, Calif. After moving back to Cheyenne, he worked various jobs and that experience led to his success in the finance business.
He was hired by Consumer Finance. He excelled at consumer lending and was hired by the newly formed Home Town Finance to manage the Cheyenne office and to open branches in Casper and Colorado Springs. After building a successful company for others, in 1962, he decided to open his own finance company – Tel Finance. After 10 successful years in consumer lending, he sold this business. He was asked by Bernie Weber to join the consumer lending division at 1st National Bank and Trust. He became the president of their branch bank on East Pershing Boulevard – Wyoming State Bank. While working there, he had the “experience” of being robbed at gun point. He was robbed again at Western Bank, and a third time at its branch (the bicycle robber).
In 1984, Jim was approached by out-of-state investors to open the first bank in south Cheyenne (Frontier Bank). With Jim as president, the bank became very successful and supported the needs of south Cheyenne.
In 1989, he purchased Western Bank which, at that time, was a mobile home. Soon after, he built a new bank and with Jim’s experience, leadership and support of Cheyenne, the business grew into a successful community bank. It was important to Jim that there was a friendly atmosphere for both employees and customers and an actual person always answering the phone. He valued his customers and was eager to help them start their own business or fulfill their dreams. He always said, “If you love your job, it’s not work,” and that was Jim.
In 2007, at the age of 80, he sold Western Bank and retired from banking. Bob Godfrey, president of Western Bank, worked with Jim in banking for 25 years and became one of his closest and most respected friends.
Throughout the years, he belonged to many civic and fraternal organizations, serving as president or board member of many. He was a Mason, Shriner (Indians) and a current member of the American Legion. Jim is a member of the First United Methodist Church and served on the Finance Board and many years as an usher.
But as one to never quit working, he was developing Sundance Ridge, high-end townhomes in north Cheyenne, but was slowed down by illness. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November 2014. Family and friends admired his positive spirit during good times and during his long illness.
Jim was not all work, and spent many happy years water skiing with his family and friends, and playing tennis and golf with his buddies. He spent some winter months with Donna in Arizona.
Jim was proud of his son, Rick, and daughter, Denise, and his love of his family and dedication to his friends was unconditional. He will be forever missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Donna Lee Hunnicutt; son, Rick D. (Linda) Hunnicutt of Cheyenne; daughter, Denise (Lou) Domenico of Centennial, Colo.; two granddaughters, Alison (Ben) Fernandez of Broomfield, Colo., and Nicole (Jason) Moulton of Austin, Texas; great-granddaughters, Hailey and Zoey; one granddaughter by marriage, Janice (Scott) Grauberger; and great-grandsons Cooper and Conner. Also surviving are his close brother-in-law, Ron Leon French; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell C. and Grace (Farrell) Hunnicutt; a younger brother, Don “Bud” Hunnicutt of Canyon Country, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family gathering will be held at another time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jim Hunnicutt to the CRMC Foundation and designated to support Cancer Services or Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
Condolences and memories may be shared through Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.