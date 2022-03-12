Johnny D. James 1964-2022 Johnny James, a small business owner and entrepreneur, passed away on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia of natural causes. He was born on September 23, 1964 in Tucson, Arizona and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he attended Cheyenne Central High School. He found his college home at The University of Wyoming where he was a defensive back for the football team and received his BS degree in Criminal Justice. Johnny was a small-town boy with big city dreams. In 1987 he moved to Atlanta to pursue his dream of starting a business and being his own boss. He invested all he had, betting on himself and his tireless work ethic to start and grow Tuxedo Pools in Atlanta, GA. He was tenacious and full of grit. Over the years he sustained two traumatic brain injuries requiring neuro rehab to regain full function. When recovered he jumped back into life full speed. He had an infectious energy and was always willing to lend a hand or give the shirt off his back. Although his journey on earth has ended, his life has just begun. His memory will live forever in the hearts of those who loved him. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Carl Douglas James. He is survived by his children Colton, Isabella and Sophia James as well as his mother, Carole James; brother, Steven (Beaver) James; and sister, Cheryl Uzzo. Memorial Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 US Highway 30, Cheyenne, Wyoming.
