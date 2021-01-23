1974-2021 Kevin Jay James, 46, of Cheyenne died January 19. He was born on November 23, 1974 in Tucson, Arizona. Services will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Bouchard announces plan to run against Cheney in 2022 primary
- New bills would require owners of impounded animals to pay for cost of care
- After renovations, Cheyenne Aquatic Center set to open Monday
- Local man arrested for attempted murder
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Health officials "hopeful" as more seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Klaassen to resign Jan. 31 as U.S. attorney for Wyoming
- BLM approves Wyoming pipeline project
- City's growth prompts construction of $24 million school building
- Nearly 50% of Laramie County’s COVID-19 deaths stem from long-term care facilities
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.