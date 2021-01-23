Kevin Jay James
1974-2021 Kevin Jay James, 46, of Cheyenne died January 19. He was born on November 23, 1974 in Tucson, Arizona. Services will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

