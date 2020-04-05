James R. Lee, 81, died April 1 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness.
Jimmy was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Cheyenne to Oliver and Helen Lee, one of 10 children.
Upon leaving school, Jimmy worked in construction, specializing in dry wall. Jimmy was a hard worker and took pride in his work. Jimmy enjoyed referring to himself as Jimmy Lee Martinez to better fit in with his Spanish speaking co-workers. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, going to the rodeo and gambling at the VFW.
Jimmy married Gloria Horn and had two sons: Robert Lee and Bret Lee. He later married Barbara.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his two sons; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Jimmy will be remembered and missed by family and friends as well as the staff at PACE, Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness and Mountainside Apartments, where he lived for many years. May he rest in peace.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.