...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally
ranging from 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts up to 15 inches
possible near the core of the heaviest snow bands south of
Wheatland. Slight lower amounts near the Colorado border. Wind
chills as low as minus 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including Douglas,
Wheatland, Torrington, Chugwater, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
This also includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
The most likely area for snowfall amounts exceeding one foot
extends from near Wheatland and Chugwater in southern Platte
County southeastward into far southwestern Goshen and northern
Laramie counties NOT including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...6 AM MST this morning until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Stanley E. James 1946-2022 Stanley E. "Stan" James, 75, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Stan was born July 19, 1946 in Park Rapids, Minnesota, son of Eldon and Esther (Taig) James. Stan graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1972. He later enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard and served honorably until 2011. He married Betti (Billiau) in 1966 and was blessed with two children, Robert (Eva) and Kathryn; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Jeanette (Jim) Kyro and Barbara Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Fox. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.