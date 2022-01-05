Stanley E. James 1946-2022 Stanley E. "Stan" James, 75, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Stan was born July 19, 1946 in Park Rapids, Minnesota, son of Eldon and Esther (Taig) James. Stan graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1972. He later enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard and served honorably until 2011. He married Betti (Billiau) in 1966 and was blessed with two children, Robert (Eva) and Kathryn; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Jeanette (Jim) Kyro and Barbara Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Fox. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

