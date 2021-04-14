Sally Jean (Carlson) Jenkins 1943-2021 Sally Jean Carlson Jenkins, 77, passed away on April 10, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born June 8, 1943 to Henry and Geraldine Carlson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is survived by her son James C. and daughter Jacqueline Jenkins. Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband James O. Jenkins, whom she married on July 15, 1963, and her parents. Sally loved animals, watching and feeding birds, gardening in the summer; and she adored her family. Sally was a homemaker and stayed at home from the day she was married. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Rosary is scheduled for 6:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel. The Rosary will be livestreamed at www.wrcfuneral.com beginning at 6 p.m. Donations may be made to Food For The Poor and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
