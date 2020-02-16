Jennie Lynn Floyd, 2 months, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 10 at Children’s Hospital in Denver.
She was born Dec. 4, 2019, in Cheyenne to Ben and Erin Floyd III. She was a member of Cheyenne Hills Church.
She is survived by her parents, Ben and Erin Floyd; siblings, Peggy and Matthew; and grandparents, Jennie Brewer, Scott Raloff and Ben Floyd Jr.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Peggy Floyd.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.schrader cares.com.
