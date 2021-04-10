1957-2021 Erik F. Jensen, 64, of Cheyenne died April 2. Erik was born February 13, 1957 in Cheyenne. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

