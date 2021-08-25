Merrill Nickie Jensen 1943-2021 Merrill Nickie "Nick" Jensen, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on August 23, 2021 at the VA Medical Center surround by his loving family. Nick was born May 27, 1943 in Price, Utah to Merrill G. Jensen and Lena (Rich) Jensen. He married Stacy R. Farmer on September 21, 1968 in Orangeville, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake Temple on January 15, 1971. He Honorably served his country in the United States Army with the 62nd Transportation Company in Vietnam. Nick worked as a truck driver for Hi Land Dairy and Consolidated Freight in Salt Lake City, Utah, and then in 1979 he was transferred to Cheyenne where he relocated his family and fell in love with the City of Cheyenne. In 2002 he went to work for Tilton Ready Mix where he worked for two years before joining the ABF Freight Team. He received his 4-Million Safe Driving miles with the Western Teamsters and was very proud of that accomplishment. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa and friend. Nick is survived by his wife, Stacy; four children, Chuck G. Jensen of Cheyenne, Niki Ellen Jensen and (Burke Epp) of Rawlins, Casey Ruby (Peter II) Candiracci of Cheyenne, and Cody Dale (Marisa) Jensen of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Dakota, Austin (Brittny) and Kenzie Merritt, Evan Epp, Bradly, Morgan (Gentry), Colton, Alyssa Candiracci, Greyson and Reed Jensen; siblings, Dennis (Patsy) Jensen and Valene Houston, both of Price, Utah; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Earl Jensen. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buffalo Ridge Ward at 7721 Badger Road, Cheyenne. Interment will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park. A special Thanks to the team of doctors and nurses at the VA Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion. We are grateful to them for the time we were allowed to stay with him before his passing.
