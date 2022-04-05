Merritt B Jensen 1918-2021 Merritt Jensen passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mennonite Village the morning of October 22, just a few months prior to his 104th birthday. Born in Brookston, Indiana on January 2, 1918, he was the second child of six to Danish immigrant Carl Edvard and Lola Catherine Anderson. After high school, he began his college career at the University of Nebraska Omaha and later transferred to Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska where he was involved in student government as well as athletics. While at Peru State, he met his future wife, Mary Elizabeth Collin. They were married on June 8, 1941. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Office Management and Coaching. He later completed his Master's in Educational Administration from University of Iowa. He was the principal of Cheyenne High School from 1955 to 1960, and was then selected to be the principal of the newly constructed Cheyenne East High where he guided students until 1973. He then served as Director of Secondary Education for the Laramie County School District until 1974. He loved interacting with his students and could always be found supervising at sports events as well as supporting other extracurricular activities. From Cheyenne, he embarked on two overseas assignments - as Principal at Taipei American School, Taiwan, and then as Headmaster at Nagoya International School, Japan. After retiring, he and his wife retired to Corvallis, Oregon where they had been stationed during WWII. For the majority of his adult life, he was involved in Rotary where he assisted with numerous projects. In Corvallis, he volunteered with the Urban Forestry Program for tree planting projects with the Parks and Recreation Department, and took Master Gardener classes. He was a very active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) working on numerous committees and projects to help serve the Corvallis community. He also served as an Ambassador for City of Corvallis Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, he became the Oregon State University Super Fan for the Women's Basketball and Volleyball programs. He would attend all the practices and games and sent the teams off on their road trips with cheers from the parking lot. He reveled in getting to know all the players, coaches, staff and family members over the years. His kindness, generosity and ability to find good in everyone endeared him to all whom he met. He is survived by daughter Jennyan Jensen of Lacey, Washington; son Merrill and daughter-in-law Kelly of Corvallis; grandsons and families Hans, Kirsten, Freya, and Maggie Jensen of Arlington, Massachusetts; and Christian, Daniele, and Dresden Jensen of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service will take place at First Christian Church (DoC) in Corvallis on April 23. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: your local hospice provider, First Christian Church (DoC) of Corvallis, or the Oregon State Women's Basketball Association through Rebounders. For the complete obituary, and to make your own tribute, please see the obituaries tab on the website of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home. Many thanks to DeMoss-Durdan for making this available to friends and family of Merritt.