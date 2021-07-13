Melanie Ann Jerome 1979-2021 Melanie Ann Jerome, 42, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 04, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Melanie was born April 18, 1979 in Laramie, Wyoming, daughter of Darryl and Dawn (Morrison) Jerome. Melanie attended local schools and Laramie County Community College. She was employed by Safeway, Nortrak and Penny's Diner in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After relocating to Oak Creek, Colorado she worked at Colorado Bar and Grill and the High Country Gas Station. Melanie was a great mother and loved time spent with her family. She attended extracurricular activities of her children cheering them on to victory. Melanie's favorite thing to do was attend concerts. She was a study in contrasts loving to wear black while collecting fairies. She was a great lover of all animals and very compassionate. Melanie is survived by her loving husband and life partner, Ryan Hunter; children, Jonathan Lee Hunter and Destiny Grace Hunter both of Oak Creek, Colorado; beloved nephew, Damien Jerome and beloved great nephew, Lucian Jerome: best-friend, Jeanette Whitehawk; sister, Heather Jerome; and many other nieces and nephews. Melanie was preceded by her parents. Her family and loved ones are having a service on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Chapel located at 2222 Russell Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Melanie Jerome as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.