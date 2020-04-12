Jess R. Ruiz, 90, of Cheyenne passed away April 10 at Davis Hospice Center.
He was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Los Angeles and grew up in Santa Paula, Calif.
Mr. Ruiz served in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean conflict.
He met the love of his life in 1949 at a Cinco de Mayo dance. They married Oct. 8, 1951, and had four children.
He enjoyed family poker games, “the good” classic movies, pool, UFC and the Broncos. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. He was a very devout Catholic and prayed daily.
Mr. Ruiz is survived by his wife, Jennie; children, Vivian (Charlie) Baca, Diane Arellano, David (Jill) Ruiz and Rita (Scott) Sheppard; siblings, Daniel Ruiz and Moses Ruiz; 13 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tereso and Petra Ruiz of Juchipila, Zacatecas, Mexico; sister, Gloria Monroy; brothers, Conrad and Frank Ruiz; grandson, James Arellano; and great-grandchildren, Gianna and Joseph Runkel.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, with livestreaming available to the public. His cremated remains will be place in the columbarium at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Condolences and a link to view his services will be on the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home website at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.