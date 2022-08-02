1960-2022 Lyndell Jewett Jr., 62, of Cheyenne, WY died July 26. Arrangements under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 www.schradercares.com

