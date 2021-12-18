Shirley Jiacoletti 1929-2021 Shirley Ann Jiacoletti, Arvada, Colorado passed of natural causes. She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Leo and Marie Halpin. She was raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she met her husband, Jack S. Jiacoletti. They were married in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was a member of the Girl Scouts in Cheyenne, Wyoming for many years and a den-mother with Boy Scout Troop 77 in Boulder, Colorado. She was inducted into the TTT Society of Boulder, a philanthropic organization. Ms. Jiacoletti was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She was a Bridge instructor at Mesa College in Grand Junction for many years, prior to moving to Arvada, Colorado and was awarded the title of Life Master in 1994. She was a participant in the annual Senior Olympic Games in Grand Junction earning various medals and awards for her performances. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grant Junction, Colorado. She is survived by three children, Stephanie Cunningham of Australia, Paul Jiacoletti of Arvada. Colorado and Mark Jiacoletti of Arvada, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband. The cremains were interred beside her husband in the family gravesite Mount Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
