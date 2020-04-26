Joan A. Shenefelt, 85, of Cheyenne passed away April 21 at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born Dec. 2, 1934, in Cheyenne.
She worked for the state of Wyoming for more than 30 years, where she retired. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Colorado Rockies. She also loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. “Dusty” Shenefelt; and brother, John “Buster” Hartman.
She is survived by her brother, Dwain (Pam) Hartman of Sun City, Ariz.; three sons, Gale (Katie) Shenefelt, Gary (Lori) Shenefelt and Glenn (Kathy) Shenefelt, all of Cheyenne. She also has nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
There will be no services.
The family is requesting if you would like to make a donation, you may do so to the Arthritis Foundation.
