Joanne Soveroski

Joanne Eleanor Soveroski, 60, of Cheyenne died March 24 in Cheyenne.
She was born Jan. 28, 1960, in San Diego.
Joanne worked in the offices of the Wyoming Purchasing Department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed movies, music and being in nature. She also enjoyed cooking and caring for her pets, and was an active member of her church community, regularly devoting time to the prayer line.
Joanne is survived by her two children, Alex Soveroski of Laramie and Jane Soveroski of Denver; her mother, Sally Mounier; her brothers, Scott and John Mounier; and her sister, Elaine Bragg.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Soveroski; and her father, Thomas Mounier.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
