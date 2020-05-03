JoAnne Weigand, 68, of Cheyenne passed away April 25 in Cheyenne.
She was born March 23, 1952, in Oswego, N.Y., to Harold and Anna Kline.
She married Alfred Weigand on June 10, 1978, in Oswego.
She had been employed by Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Walmart. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Weigand of Cheyenne; son, Michael Weigand of Fort Collins, Colo.; brothers, Bill Kline of Caldwell, Idaho, Bob Kline and Walt Kline of Oswego.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those who wish may contribute to Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced after social gatherings are safe. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
