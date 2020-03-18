Jocelyn Coyle

Jocelyn Marie Coyle (Fick), 92, passed away March 16.
She was born June 28, 1927, in Yuma, Colo., to Frances and Emil Fick.
She completed her nursing training at Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, where she met her husband, Doug Coyle. Jo worked for many years in Cheyenne and was a mentor to many younger nurses. She was very dedicated to her profession.
She is survived by her three daughters, Annette Cassidy (Jim), Katie Wellmann (Mike) and Alison Witte (Jim); and her youngest son, Paul. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Doug; and her oldest son, Phillip.
She was a fount of knowledge, and loved to read and do crosswords. She never minced words, and you always knew where you stood with her. She will be sorely missed.
Private family vigil for the deceased will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weiderspahn-Radomsly Chapel. Private family funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Weiderspahn-Radomsly Chapel. Gathering to follow at 1 p.m. Friday at Mrs. Coyle’s residence.
