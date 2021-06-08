Diane Marie Johansen

 

Diane Marie Johansen 1945-2021 Diane Marie Johansen,75, passed away peacefully June 3, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Diane was born in Laramie, Wyoming on November 1, 1945. Diane graduated from Green River High School in 1963. She then attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Diane began and ended her teaching career in Lander, Wyoming at Lander Valley High School. She taught German and math until she retired in 2000 after 33 years as a dedicated educator. Diane's love of sports led her to coach girl's volleyball and track and field. She was loved by her students who fondly called her "Ms. Jo" or "Coach Jo". She was a loyal fan of all University of Wyoming sports. Diane was a master quilt maker making hundreds of quilts during her lifetime winning awards and making many people appreciative and happy with her wonderful creative and colorful designs. She was a member of several quilting organizations and taught others the art of quilting through workshops and classes. Diane was an avid international traveler often traveling with friends and also escorting high school students on trips to Europe. Diane is survived by her brother, Bill Johansen and wife, Terri; sister-in-law, Adrian Johansen; and nieces Kelly Neal, Alexis Garrett and Heather Comstock. The family would like to thank the kind nurses and staff at the Davis Hospice Center. She was well cared for by these wonderful people. In Diane's memory, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Rd., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. Diane touched many hearts, where she will remain forever. A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

