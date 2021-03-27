1944-2021 Stephen Phillip Johansen, 76, of Cheyenne died March 23. He was born on October 27, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Services and military honors will be Tuesday, April 6th, 11:30 a.m., at Calvary Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
