John Price

John T. “Jack” Price, 89, of Cheyenne died Feb. 29 in Cheyenne.
He was born June 5, 1930, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Mr. Price served in the U.S. Army and retired as an engineer with the Board of Public Utilities. He was a lifetime member of the Cheyenne Engineer‘s Club, served as president for the Golden K Club, served on the Cheyenne historic preservation committee and was a former volunteer of Wagon Doctors. He loved woodworking, old cars and steam trains.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Price; daughter, Stephanie Price; stepson, Andy Jack; and granddaughter, Brianna Jack.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his brother, James Price; sister, Katherine Price; and his parents, Henry and Beatrice Price.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
Friends who wish may contribute in his name to the resident scholarship fund at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
This is a paid obituary.