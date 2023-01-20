Charles Robert "Bob" Johnigan 1953-2023 Bob Johnigan, son of Irene G. and Robert A. "John" Johnigan, husband to Debra L. Johnigan and father to Jennifer M. Johnigan passed away at the age of 70 on January 17, 2023 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bob passed away peacefully from Leukemia complications surrounded by his close family. His grandparents Myrtle Arnold Johnigan and Ezra Johnigan of Beaumont, Texas and Georgia and Gust Manelis of Cheyenne, Wyoming preceded him in death. Bob was born in Cheyenne January 7, 1953. His Father's Military service took the young family to many stations in the U.S. and abroad. He attended many schools during their travels. When his parents retired in Cheyenne he attended Cheyenne Central High, Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming. After a brief period in the construction trades Bob joined his college friends Pat Rice and John O'Byrne to work at Trader's Publishing. Bob worked at Trader's for nearly 35 years before his retirement. He retired as partner/general manager. He continued his involvement with Trader's and his friend and successor Marc Stout. During his long career he was involved with many committees of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, The Air Force Association and the AHEPA and served as the President for several years of the All Saints Foundation at his church Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Bob married his love and life partner Debra Gulbrandson July 23, 1983. Debra gave birth to their daughter Jennifer May 16, 1988. Their small family spent most of their time together vacationing all over the country and enjoying each other's company. Bob's family and friends were the focus of his life. His sense of humor was one of his greatest features. He could always make you laugh. He also loved music. His favorites were classic rock of the 60's and 70's. Bob spent many afternoons listening to his extensive collection of music. His beloved wife Debra, his devoted daughter Jennifer and his loving parents John and Irene Johnigan survive Bob. A Trisagion service Will be held on Tuesday January 24th, 2023 at Schrader Funeral home at 10:30am followed by a Funeral service at 11am, a Reception at 12pm and a graveside service 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church, both of Cheyenne.
