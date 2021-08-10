Donald G. Johnke
1949-2021 Donald G. Johnke, 71, of Wheatland died July 25. He was born October 14, 1949 in Wheatland, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

