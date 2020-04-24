Johnnie Morrison, 91, passed away April 21 in Cheyenne.
He was born Oct. 24, 1928, to Clarence and Edna Morrison in Arnold, Neb. Johnnie graduated from Arnold High School in 1946 and moved to Cheyenne in 1947. Johnnie married Phyllis Ruff on Sept. 4, 1949, at First Methodist Church in Cheyenne.
Johnnie enjoyed doing antique shows with his wife, Phyllis, and working in his woodshop making pieces for his friends and family.
Johnnie’s wife, Phyllis, the love of his life, preceded him in death. Johnnie was also preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna Morrison; one brother, Robert; and two sisters, Muriel Maxon and Hazel Golter.
He is survived by two daughters, Ronda (Bill) Burrell and Ginger (Bill) Sara; four grandchildren, Corey Deluca, John Burrell, Anthony Sara and Kylee Sara; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be determined at a later date.
