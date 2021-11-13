1948-2021 Barbara Jean "Tootie" Johnson, 73, of Cheyenne died November 6. She was born on January 6, 1948 in Denver, Colorado. Services will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church with burial to follow. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

