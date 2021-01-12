...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie County
and East Laramie County including Cheyenne, Laramie, Pine Bluffs
and Torrington.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&