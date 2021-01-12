Billy Byron Johnson

 

1932-2021 Billy Byron Johnson, 88, of Cheyenne died January 7. At Cheyenne Life Care Center. He was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.wrcfuneral.com for full obituary.

