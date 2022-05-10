Cameron Paul Johnson 1987-2022 Cameron Paul Johnson unexpectedly passed away on 4/25/2022 at the young age of 34. Cameron was born 5/1/1987 to Vanessa Johnson. He lived in a variety of places throughout his time. He began his childhood in South Dakota and eventually made his way to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he touched many lives. Cameron always considered Cheyenne his home. Cameron ventured to Oregon where he achieved his pharmacy technician license. He recently settled down in New Mexico where he continued to make a positive impact on those that he encountered. Cameron's interest where his beloved and most stubborn horse Zeus, he loved cats, creating amazing barbeque masterpieces on his grill or smoker, rainbows, music and his baby sister Karly Jo. Cameron is proceeded in death by his mother Vanessa Johnson, Aunt Ilene, Cousin Stacy and his Grandparents Joe and Lupe. Cameron is survived by his sisters Karly Jo, Sarah, Rachel and Tirzah, his Aunts Sally Jo, Rita Tammy and Theresa, as well as many cousins and extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on May 14th in Cheyenne, Wyoming. For more information please contact his sister Karly Jo @ 605-389-2911.
