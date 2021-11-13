...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Larry J. Johnson 1941-2021 Larry J. Johnson, 80, of Cheyenne passed away November 11, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born August 31, 1931 in Breckenridge, MN. He was a former drag racer, racing both cars and boats. He was an avid motorcyclist and a member of the Wyoming Harley Owners and Riding Enthusiasts. He is survived by his children, Ryan Johnson of Anchorage, AK, Amanda Bieler of Layton UT, Daniel Johnson of Cheyenne and Joseph Weber of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jackson, Leon, Michael, Sean and Galatea; siblings, Corky Johnson and Joyce Johnson. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
