Larry J. Johnson 1941-2021 Larry J. Johnson, 80, of Cheyenne passed away November 11, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born August 31, 1931 in Breckenridge, MN. He was a former drag racer, racing both cars and boats. He was an avid motorcyclist and a member of the Wyoming Harley Owners and Riding Enthusiasts. He is survived by his children, Ryan Johnson of Anchorage, AK, Amanda Bieler of Layton UT, Daniel Johnson of Cheyenne and Joseph Weber of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jackson, Leon, Michael, Sean and Galatea; siblings, Corky Johnson and Joyce Johnson. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

