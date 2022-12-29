Mayetta Louise Johnson 1920-Mayetta Johnson, age 102, died December 27, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. She was born August 16, 1920, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Fred and Anna (Riedel) Holscher. She grew up on the family farm South of Ogallala, Nebraska. She graduated from Ogallala High School and graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. She married Robert M. Johnson in 1942. They lived their 69 years together in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They raised two boys, Robert Frederic and Donald Eugene. Family was number one with Mayetta. She was a stay-at-home mom until her boys were in school, then she worked as an R.N. for DePaul Hospital in Cheyenne for 20 years as the Director of Nursing. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Ogallala. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne. She enjoyed the bible studies and other activities. After the couple retired, they enjoyed traveling and trout fishing. After Robert M. died, she moved to Beaumont, Texas to be near her son, Don, and his wife, Kathy. She lived at Collier Park Senior Living. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran church. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Don; sister, Adeline; brother, Ed; grandson, Jeff; and great-grandson, Blake. Survivors include her son, Robert, and his wife, Jean; daughter-in-law, Kathy; brother, Gene; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Johnson were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will be held in Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 2022
