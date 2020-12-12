Nancy L. Johnson

 

Nancy L. Johnson 1936-2020 Nancy Lee Johnson, 84, died Dec. 5 in Greeley Colorado. She was born Nov. 16, 1936 in Paducah, Kentucky, to Frank and Dorothy Summers. Nancy met her husband, Norris, in high school and graduated from Sedalia Smith Cotton High School in 1954. They were married on Apr. 21, 1957; married for 54 years until his death in 2011. Nancy was preceded by her husband, Norris; daughter, Lisa Kindel; and sister, JoAnn Waters. Nancy is survived by her children, Michael (Janice) Johnson, of Henderson, Nevada, and Kimberly (Stephen) Ragsdale, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister, Katy Hopper of Sedalia, Missouri; brother-in-law Ralph Waters of Kansas City; and beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Services will be held next summer in Sedalia, Missouri, with internment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.

