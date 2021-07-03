Shawna Colleen Johnson 1966-2021 Shawna Colleen Johnson, 55, passed away June 26, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center after a fierce and courageous battle with breast cancer. Shawna was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1966 in Coral Gables, Florida, and moved to the family homestead near Carpenter, Wyoming as a toddler. Shawna attended Carpenter Elementary and Burns Jr./Sr. HS prior to moving to California with her family in 1980. Shawna graduated from Corning Union HS. After, she returned to Wyoming and attended MTA Truck Driving School in Colorado, graduating in 1990. Shawna drove 18-wheelers for over 30 years, seeing all 48 of the continental United States. She very much enjoyed working for Knife River the past 10 years. Shawna will be remembered for her incredible hard work ethic and her enormous heart and generosity. Shawna was preceded in death by her loving step-father, Carl G. Johnson, Jr. of Carpenter; grandparents, Henry and Dorie Miller of Carpenter; grandparents, Esther and Lawrence Schroll of Florida; and father, Coleman Stewart of Florida. Shawna is survived by her loving family; daughter, Shea; mom, Colleen; sister, Sheila and beloved cat, Minnie all of Carpenter; her favorite cousin and bestie, Colleen (Harold) Wiles of Crossville, TN, and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. The family is deeply grateful to the Cheyenne Cancer Center, Davis Hospice Center, AMR, and Knife River staff for the generous and loving care and support provided to Shawna during this battle. Graveside services will be held at the Carpenter Cemetery on July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradecares.com. In lieu of flowers, plant a rose or lilac bush in Shawna's memory. Donations to Davis Hospice Center and Cheyenne Animal Shelter in her memory are greatly appreciated.
