Wayne Harold Johnson

 

1942-2020 Wayne Harold Johnson, 78, of Cheyenne died October 16. Wayne was born May 2, 1942 in El Paso, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 9:30 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow the interment at Schrader Reception Center.

