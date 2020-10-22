1942-2020 Wayne Harold Johnson, 78, of Cheyenne died October 16. Wayne was born May 2, 1942 in El Paso, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 9:30 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow the interment at Schrader Reception Center.
