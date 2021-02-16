Wilma Maxine (Stehr) Johnson 1940-2021 Wilma Maxine Johnson, 80, of Cheyenne, died on February 12, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on November 17, 1940 in Clinton, Oklahoma. She is survived by her brother, Martin Stehr; her three children, Debbra Parson, Johnny Johnson (Leah), and Tina Maloney-Johnson(Stacey); and her grandchildren, Thom, Gary, David, Jonathan , Clay, and Cody. She preceded by her husband, WL Johnson; and her parents, Alvin and Thelma Stehr. Visitation will be Thursday, 9-1, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Graveside services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at The Rugged Cross Chapel in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
