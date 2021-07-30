Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... South Central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chugwater. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 49 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED