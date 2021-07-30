Cynthia K. Johnston

 

1958-2021 Cynthia K. Johnston, 63, of Cheyenne died July 27. She was born on January 31, 1958 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Judith White. No services have been scheduled. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

