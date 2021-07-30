1958-2021 Cynthia K. Johnston, 63, of Cheyenne died July 27. She was born on January 31, 1958 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Judith White. No services have been scheduled. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... South Central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chugwater. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 49 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, Central Laramie County, East Laramie County and Goshen County. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoon moisture continues to surge north out of Colorado this afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late afternoon hours and persist through the evening hours this evening. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Folks in low lying areas expect rapid water rises in drainage areas. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. Have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions. Mullen Burn Scar may see mudslides and flash flooding with very little rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
