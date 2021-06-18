Rev. Lonnie B. Johnston 1931-2020 Rev. Lonnie B. Johnston, 89, of Cheyenne, WY passed away on November 21, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on February 28, 1931 in Itta Bena, Mississippi. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday June 21st at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Davis Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne, WY.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.