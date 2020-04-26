Jon M. Enell, 73, of Lexington, S.C., passed away April 23.
He was born March 13, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, retiring in Cheyenne. He started a second career with Laramie County School District 1 Transportation. After retiring from LCSD1, he and his wife moved from Wyoming after 28 years and settled in South Carolina with their kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his son, Brian M. Enell; daughter, Anne R. Richards (Clint); his four grandchildren, Victoria, Katie, D.J. and Skyler; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie M. Enell; his parents, Melvin and Kathleen Enell; his brother, Richard Enell; and his daughter-in-law, Chanda Enell.
Our dad will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private ceremony will be held at a later time.
