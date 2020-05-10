Jon Mayfield

Jon Edgar Mayfield, 54, of Clermont, Fla., died April 30 at his residence.
Jon was born Nov. 27, 1965, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Barbara and Charles R. Mayfield. Jon grew up in Cheyenne and attended East High School until 1984, when he went on to serve in the U.S. Army until 2004. After retiring from the military, he worked for JBT AeroTech as a lead technician.
Jon was a loving husband, supportive brother and a proud father. Jon worked hard and played even harder, experiencing a life full of love and adventure. Jon was very outgoing; some would say he never met a stranger, just new found friends. This served him well in his travels around the world with the military, as well as JBT.
Jon is survived by his wife, Petra of Clearmont; son, Jonathan (Natalie) Mayfield; daughter, Sarah Mayfield of Ulm, Germany; sisters, Toni (Marvin) Keslar of Cheyenne, Stacy Livingston of Loveland, Colo., and Lisa Mayfield of Buffalo; brother, Charles B. Mayfield of Cheyenne; grandchildren Maricel, Wyatt and Mayline Mayfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also left behind many friends he called family, you know who you are.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services are pending due to social distancing restrictions.
Jon will be interred at a national cemetery with full military honors. Please check www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com for updates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jon’s honor to any veteran’s organization.
