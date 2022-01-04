...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Barry Bruce Jones 1942-2021 Barry Bruce Jones, 79, of Cheyenne, formally from Torrington, Wy, passed away Dec. 30, 2021 from complications of Dementia. Barry was born Feb. 21, 1942 in Scottsbluff NE to Vernon and Doris (Thomas) Jones. He was raised on the family ranch north of Henry NE in the Sheep Creek area. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1960. He met and then married his wife of 59 years, Sharon Miller, on May 28, 1961. They had two sons, Jeffrey and Justin. Barry farmed at the family ranch until the early 1980's. Barry joined the Torrington Fire Dept in 1969 and retired as 25 year volunteer. He started his own trucking business, Barry Jones Trucking, and was a livestock relocated until retirement in 2015. In 2020, Barry moved to Cheyenne to be closer to his sons and grandsons. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Tanya) of Cheyenne and Justin of Loveland, CO, grandsons; Hayden, Hunter and Ryder all of Cheyenne, his brother, Jon (Janet) of Riverton. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and older brother Tommy (TV). Memorial gathering will be held in the spring. Details to be announced
