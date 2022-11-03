Beulah JoAnne Jones

 

Beulah JoAnne Jones 1942-Beulah JoAnne Jones, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on October 1, 2022 in Loveland, Colorado. She was born to Charles and Janice (Sandquist) Bollinger on January 29, 1942 in Aberdeen, SD. Beulah graduated from Brentford High School in 1953. Beulah attended College in Spearfish, SD where she played softball. Beulah married John Jones in 1963. They moved to Pierre, SD where Beulah worked for the Pierre Capitol Journal. John and Beulah then moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where Beulah obtained her Criminal Justice Degree at Auburn University. Beulah loved her card games, especially bridge. She was a Master Bridge Player. As she was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She enjoyed shopping and crocheting Afghan throws for her entire family. She was a member of the VFW POST 1881 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Beulah was also a lifetime member of the Congregational Church in Brentford, SD. She is survived by her children, Shane (Candie) Jones, Weldon (Laura) Jones and Jacinta Roybal; grandchildren, Austin (Hannah), Aaron (Blair), Richard, Jeremiah, Jordan, Elani, and Eric and five great grandchildren; siblings, Pearl Eldridge, and Bill Bollinger. She will be deeply missed by all that she touched. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, John Jones; grandson, Jordan; her parents; and brother, Gerald Bollinger A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Uncle Charlie's 6001 Yellowstone Rd Cheyenne, WY 82009. To leave condolences for Beulah's family, www.lighthousefamilylfm.com 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


