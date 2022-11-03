...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Beulah JoAnne Jones 1942-Beulah JoAnne Jones, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on October 1, 2022 in Loveland, Colorado. She was born to Charles and Janice (Sandquist) Bollinger on January 29, 1942 in Aberdeen, SD. Beulah graduated from Brentford High School in 1953. Beulah attended College in Spearfish, SD where she played softball. Beulah married John Jones in 1963. They moved to Pierre, SD where Beulah worked for the Pierre Capitol Journal. John and Beulah then moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where Beulah obtained her Criminal Justice Degree at Auburn University. Beulah loved her card games, especially bridge. She was a Master Bridge Player. As she was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She enjoyed shopping and crocheting Afghan throws for her entire family. She was a member of the VFW POST 1881 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Beulah was also a lifetime member of the Congregational Church in Brentford, SD. She is survived by her children, Shane (Candie) Jones, Weldon (Laura) Jones and Jacinta Roybal; grandchildren, Austin (Hannah), Aaron (Blair), Richard, Jeremiah, Jordan, Elani, and Eric and five great grandchildren; siblings, Pearl Eldridge, and Bill Bollinger. She will be deeply missed by all that she touched. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, John Jones; grandson, Jordan; her parents; and brother, Gerald Bollinger A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Uncle Charlie's 6001 Yellowstone Rd Cheyenne, WY 82009. To leave condolences for Beulah's family, www.lighthousefamilylfm.com 2022
