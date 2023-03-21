Carlis "Butch" Jones

 

1945-2023 Carlis "Butch" Jones, 77, of Cheyenne died March 16. Carlis was born to Cletis and Halley Jones on October 23, 1945. Friends and family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

