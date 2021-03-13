Harold Alfred Jones 1939-2021 Harold Alfred Jones, 81, of Cheyenne passed away March 9, 2021 at his home with his three children at his side. He was born June 24, 1939 in Cheyenne to Floyd and Imogene Jones. Harold served in the US Navy Amphibious Construction Battalion Two from 1961 to 1966, until he was honorably discharged in 1966. Harold followed his father's footsteps by becoming a carpenter. Anyone who knew Harold knew if they needed anything fixed or built that he was the guy. Harold was an avid bowler and won many trophies. He was particularly proud of a game he bowled on 12-18-1985. He bowled 11 strikes in a row, finishing up with a spare for a 290 game. Harold is survived by his children Melissa (Bogdan), Jonathan (Krysten), and Justin (Marilyn) Jones; grandchildren Jacob, Jessica, Taylee, Elijiah, Lucas, and Aralyn; great grandchild Scarlett; sisters Carol Jones, Pat Little, Claudia Stringer, Joyce Matthews, Margaret Thomas; and brother Donald Jones. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Cuff, and brothers Richard and Robert Ray Jones. He was blessed with many friends including Mavis Love, who was his most loved friend for the past several years. Harold will be deeply missed. We know he is at peace and is having the biggest party and reunion with family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced later.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.