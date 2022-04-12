Wind gusts 45 to 55 mph out of the northwest are expected to
continue late this afternoon...until sunset across southeast
Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. This includes
Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Scottsbluff. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution if traveling.
Marvin LeRoy Jones 1940-2021 Marvin LeRoy Jones aged 80 passed away peacefully at home in Cheyenne, WY November 11, 2021. LeRoy was born December 4, 1940, in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Marvin Hiram Jones and Floy Lorean Jones (Carter). LeRoy was a truck driver for over 30 years and retired to pursue a truck stop ministry for professional drivers. LeRoy was first married to Judy Ann Remington April 15, 1961. Together they had four children, Wade Jones (Kathy) of Spring, TX, Saundra Elliott of Great Falls, MT, Shad Jones of Midwest City, OK, and Keli LaConte (Greg) of Keensburg, CO. LeRoy and Judy divorced in 1975 and in 1976 he met his second wife Kathryn Marie Schafer. They married February 28, 1976 and had two daughters. Bonnie Smith (Daniel) and Kathryn Kij (David) both of Cheyenne, WY. LeRoy has 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. No service was held. Cremation has taken place.
