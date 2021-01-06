Richard "Dick" Dean Jones 1943-2020 Richard "Dick" Dean Jones, 77, of Cheyenne passed away December 29, 2020. Dick was born February 15, 1943 in Cheyenne Wyoming to Floyd and Imogene (Hosier) Jones. He married Inez Baldwin on February 26, 1970 in Paramount, California. Dick honorably served in the United States Navy. He was a maintenance mechanic in the aerospace industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting, and woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Inez Jones; children, Martha (Frank) Lobo of Fontana, California, Carrie Jones of Cheyenne, Floyd (Eiko) Jones of Ventura, California, and Joshua (Becky) Jones of Byers, Colorado; siblings, Harold Jones of Cheyenne, Carol Sue Poteet of Cheyenne, Pat (ET) Little of Tularosa, NM, Claudia Jones of Cheyenne, Joyce Matthews of North Carolina, Don Jones of Wellington, and Margaret Thomas of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jacquie, Kristina, Frankie, Richard, David, Kailey, Joshua "Jr.", Cody, and many neices and nephews who he adored. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Elaine Cuff, and infant brother, Robert Ray Jones. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
