Vera Martha Jones 1932-2023 Beloved Mother; Vera Martha Jones, 91, passed away on August 27, 2023. She was born April 10, 1932 in Evensville, Tennessee to Ronald and Mary Mullins. She grew up in San Antonio, Texas graduating from Harlandale High School in 1949. After marrying Lee Fowles in 1955, they lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, Chateauroux, France and Cheyenne as Lee served in the U.S. Air Force. She was then married to Robert Jones for 51 years. They started R & M Jones Trenching which they ran together for 19 years. Martha also worked for Dr. Ralph Gramlich and later worked at Walmart for 18 years. She was a 50 year member of the Mizpah Chapter of Eastern Star, White Shrine and Nile. She attended St. Christopher's Episcopal Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jones and her brother Ronald Mullins. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Fowles (Cheyenne), her brother Reginald Mullins , sisters-in-law Jean Mullins and Sharon Mills, and three nephews Ron Mullins, Mark Mullins, Kevin Mullins, and their families (San Antonio, Texas). She loved gardening, reading biographies, and corresponding with friends and family. She was a good and caring friend to co-workers, organization members, neighbors, and family. Her smiling face and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held at Schrader Funeral Home at 2222 Russell Avenue in Cheyenne on Tuesday September 5 from 5PM to 7PM. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery at 10AM on Wednesday September 6.
