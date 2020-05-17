Joseph Drees

Joseph Andrew Drees, 63, died May 10, losing his battle with cancer, surrounded by wife, Judith Drees; stepson, Lee Barger Jr.; stepdaughter, Lea Yurgilevich (James); grandchildren, James Cross and William Yurgilevich (Stephanie); and great-grandchild, Aria.
His was born Feb. 5, 1957.
He graduated high school and the Air Force Academy with honors. He worked at VAE Nortrak for 24 years and was a member of the American Legion. He retired tech sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in the geodetic surveying unit, and as a missile facility manager at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
He loved animals, beer, BBQ, country music, vehicles, his country and family. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and practical joker.
He is survived by brother, Dave Drees (Julie); and lots of cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by father, Melvin Drees; mother, Marilyn Drees; and sister, Laurie Miller.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the gather- ing and remembrance will be postponed until further notice. For any questions, please call Lea at 307-256-1735.
