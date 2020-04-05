Joseph Dyson

Joseph Martin Dyson, 87, passed away March 17 from pneumonia.
Joe was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Cheyenne to Joseph and Alice Dyson. He attended St. Mary’s High School in Cheyenne, where he played on the football, baseball and basketball teams, and had many adventures with friends he maintained contact with until his death.
He earned the title of Wyoming state youth yo-yo champion in his teens. He went on to graduate from Regis College in Denver with a B.S. in accounting, and also played basketball and was an altar server there. Thereafter, he began a long and successful career as a CPA and in public finance, investment banking within the health care sector, and eventually started his own financial advisory firm.
While living in Denver, he met and married his wife, Diane, and had three children. The family moved to La Jolla, Calif., in 1976. Joe enjoyed many years playing tennis, traveling, gardening and coaching his kids’ sports teams, which he loved very much. Joe became quite the tennis player and enthusiast over the years, as did his wife and kids, and Joe was able to attend matches at every Grand Slam tournament.
In June, 2019, Joe moved to Marin County and got to spend several valuable months with his grandkids. Joe will always be remembered as a generous and gentle soul, who always had a smile on his face. While upholding the highest of morals and standards, he also had a sharp wit, including a never-ending supply of jokes, and a love for country music. For these traits and so many others, Joe will be greatly missed.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Louise Dyson.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (John) Gamblin and Julie (Steven King) Dyson; son, Paul (Maureen) Dyson; grandsons, Ryan Gamblin, Trevor Dyson and Dexter Dyson; granddaughter, Sarah Gamblin; sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson; brother-in-law, Jack Wilson; nephew John Wilson; and niece Diane Larson.
The family will have a private service in the coming months.
