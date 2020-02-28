Joseph “Pat” Perreault, 85, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 24.
He was born March 17, 1934, to Yvette and Emile Perreault in Montreal, Canada.
Pat joined the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 24, 1951, and retired from the U.S. Army on Dec. 29, 1972. He served overseas as a French interpreter, and in military intelligence in Germany, France, Korea and Vietnam. Upon leaving the military, Pat worked as director of Property Exchange until 1981.
Pat married Elaine Jacobsen Serzynski on Aug. 30, 1999.
Pat is survived by his wife Elaine; sons, Ronald (Debra) Perreault, Michael (Kathy) Perreault, David Perreault and Randy Myers; and daughter, Diane Holste.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will be held at The Gathering Place immediately following the service.
