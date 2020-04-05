Juarez Montgomery

Juarez C. Montgomery, 70, of Cheyenne passed away March 23 in Cheyenne.
He was born April 28, 1949, in Chicago to Alton and Estella Montgomery. He was a certified nursing assistant. He was a member of the Jewish faith.
He is survived by his daughters, Letoya Wheeler and Karma Montgomery; stepdaughters, Yolanda Mosby and Angela Mosby; siblings, Alvenus Montgomery, Jeffery Montgomery, Arleusia Banks and John Montgomery; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends, Carol Mosby and Jacqueline Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Joseph Montgomery, Jerome Montgomery and James Montgomery.
Interment has taken place at Lakeview Cemetery.
Those who wish may contribute to his memorial fund c/o Letoya Wheeler, 2618 Maxwell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
This is a paid obituary.