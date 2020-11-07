B. Louise (Marquart) Kaiser 1932-2020 B. Louise (Marquart) Kaiser, 88, of Cheyenne passed away October 31, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born June 30, 1932 in Cheyenne to Joseph and Dora Marquart. Louise loved family and working in her yard and flower garden. She was retired from Grocery Warehouse. She is survived by her son, James (Pat) Kaiser; daughter-in-law, Laurel Kaiser; sister, Betty Marquart; grandsons, Kevin Kaiser, Nathaniel Kaiser and Jeremy (Patty) Kaiser; granddaughter, Kristin (Nathan) Bridges; and great-grandsons, Kaden Kaiser and Blake Bridges. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and three brothers; her husband, John; son, Kenneth; and daughter, Dianne. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and per Louise's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com
